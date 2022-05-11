MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The fifth-seeded McDonald softball team scored four runs in the sixth inning to defeat eight-seeded Jackson Milton 8-5 in the Division IV Sectional Final on Wednesday.

McDonald’s Gianna Mancini went 3-4, recording two RBIs and scoring twice. Lucia Wolford also went 3-4, adding two RBIs and scoring once.

Kylie Wilson and Emily Fultz each tallied two RBIs for Jackson Milton in the loss.

No. 5 McDonald will face No. 6 Lisbon in the Division IV District Semifinals on Monday, May 16.