Big shoes to fill: West Middlesex’s Ricky Ladjevich ineligible for state championship game

West Middlesex Senior Ricky Ladjevich is ineligible to play in Thursday's PIAA Class A State Championship after being ejected for arguing balls and strikes on the state semifinal.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex Baseball Team will play for A PIAA Class A state championship on Thursday afternoon. But it appears they will do so without one of their top players…Ricky Ladjevich.

The senior standout was ejected from Tuesday’s state semifinal game against Bishop McCort in the bottom of the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. That means Ladjevich is ineligible to play in Thursday’s PIAA Class A State Final against Greenwood.

“He (the home plate umpire) said he (Ladjevich) argued balls and strikes and he’s not allowed to do it,” Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said.

Ladjevich is currently batting a team-high .476 with 32 RBI’s.



“You say it in every sport. Next man up. We might play somebody defensively and use a designated-hitter. We haven’t used a D-H much this year. But, anytime you take a .400 or .450 hitter out of your lineup, it’s going to hurt you. You know what it does. But, we just gotta show a little patience there,” Hoffman added.

West Middlesex officials tell Sports Team 27 that an official inquiry into an appeal was sent to the PIAA, but nothing has changed regarding the eligibility of Ladjevich.

First pitch for the Class A State Championship game between West Middlesex (22-1) and Greenwood (18-8) is set for Thursday at 1PM at Penn State University.