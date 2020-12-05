Big second half lifts Salem past Minerva

Sports

At halftime, the Quakers held a one-point advantage (24-23)

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Salem Quakers High School Basketball

Credit: filipfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem outscored Minerva 32-17 in the second half to cruise to a 56-40 win.

Jon Null and Drew Weir combined for 29 points as Null registered 15 and Weir tallied 14 (10 in the fourth quarter). Eight Quakers scored three-points or more.

The Lions were led by their junior swingman Brayden Costea who finished with 12 points. Costea scored eight of Minerva’s 17 points over the course of the game’s final 16 minutes. Kole Mayle closed out his night with 10 points as well for the Lions.

Minerva (1-1) is scheduled to meet Tuscarawas Valley on Tuesday.

Salem (2-1) will play at Alliance next Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com