Big second half lifts Salem past Minerva

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem outscored Minerva 32-17 in the second half to cruise to a 56-40 win.

Jon Null and Drew Weir combined for 29 points as Null registered 15 and Weir tallied 14 (10 in the fourth quarter). Eight Quakers scored three-points or more.

The Lions were led by their junior swingman Brayden Costea who finished with 12 points. Costea scored eight of Minerva’s 17 points over the course of the game’s final 16 minutes. Kole Mayle closed out his night with 10 points as well for the Lions.

Minerva (1-1) is scheduled to meet Tuscarawas Valley on Tuesday.

Salem (2-1) will play at Alliance next Friday.