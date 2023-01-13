NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Keyshon Talley and Sam Perrone both scored 14 points in Niles’ 56-49 win over the visiting Lakeview Bulldogs. Robert Strickland also tallied 12 points in the victory.

The Red Dragons trailed by two (27-25) at halftime.

Niles will play host to Girard on Tuesday.

Tyler Capan paced Lakeview with 19 points, scoring at least four points in each quarter. Ryan Gee opened the first quarter by knocking down three triples to finish with 13 points.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs return home to take on Poland.