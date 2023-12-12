HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney outscored Howland in the second half – 37-25 – to register a 49-38 victory over the Tigers.

Five Cardinals tallied 8 points or more – Eddie Nieves (12), Rocco Turner (9), Ashton O’Brien (9), Jibri Carter (9) and Nico Genova (8).

The Cardinals will travel to Canfield on Friday before heading home next Tuesday versus Boardman.

Howland’s John Perry led all scorers with 15 points. Alex Henry, TJ Douglas and Anthony Chieffo all scored 6 points for the Tigers.

Howland (2-3) will host Lakeview on Friday.