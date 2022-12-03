WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing at halftime, Warren Harding boys basketball exploded in the second half to beat Struthers 69-63.

View highlights from the back and forth battle above:

Warren Harding was paced by leading scorer Nysier Coleman and his 20 points, closely followed by Jacob Lawrence’s 18 points on a team-high three 3-pointers.

While Nick DelGratta for Struthers lead all-scorers in the contest with 27 points, while Chance Laczko pitched in 13 points on two 3-pointers.

With the win, Harding improves to 2-1 on the season and Struthers drops to 0-1.