GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield gets back into the win column following their 57-52 win over Champion. The G-Men trailed at halftime, 27-23.

Kaidan Spade scored 20 of his game-high 26-points in the second half. Anthony Demma contributed 15 points and Eric Geddes added 11 for Garfield.

The G-Men connected on 7 three-pointers as a team. Garfield notches win #10 (10-7, 4-5).

The G-Men will travel to Liberty to face the Leopards on Tuesday.

Champion (3-12, 0-10) has now lost their last eleven contests.

Keegan McDermott led the Flashes with 20 points. Mason McKinney and Andrew Skebe scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

The Golden Flashes return home tomorrow to face Windham.