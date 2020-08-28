Big Red hitting on all cylinders against Mooney

This will be Carl Pelini's first game as head coach at Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football season has finally arrived with a matchup of two traditional powerhouses in week one with Steubenville visiting Cardinal Mooney in Carl Pelini’s debut as the Mooney head coach.

The Big Red has gained an early advantage after a Rodney James touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. They quickly extended that lead to 14-0 a few minutes later with a second James TD.

A long Spencer Ostovich TD run extended the Big Red lead to 21-6 in the second quarter. They now lead 28-6 in the second.

