Pingpong tourney features IndyCar drivers, raises money for charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IndyCar drivers once again teamed up have a little bit of competitive fun, while raising money for charity.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgaraden hosted his second annual ping pong tournament Wednesday at Smash Social.

The event was a 12-team tournament mostly made up of drivers from the IndyCar series.

Proceeds from the event go to the SeriousFun Children’s Network, which is a charity that was founded by actor Paul Newman. It started in 1988 and is a network of 30 camps for seriously ill children with locations throughout the world.

Newgarden said the event raised $85,000 this year.

Check out the video above to see more of the fun as winners Helio Castroneves and Newgarden celebrated live with Indy 500 pole winner Simon Pagenaud and News 8’s race correspondent Laura Steele!