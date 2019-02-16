Logano wants to see his car in victory lane again in Sunday's Daytona 500

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTONA, Fla. (WKBN) - The Daytona 500 is just two days away and the field is set. Driver Joey Logano looks to keep up his momentum from Thursday night's exciting qualifying race.

Logano got the fans going with some big passes Thursday night. Now he wants to see his car in victory lane again in Sunday's Daytona 500.

"You have all this stuff running through your mind and then here you have plan A, B, C, D. When it comes to a certain point, you've got to react," Logano said.

He admitted he lacks patience so for the final 15 laps of Thursday night's qualifying race, he followed orders from his crew chief and passed three cars in the final laps to win.

It's a rally, much like last season's finale when Logano notched a victory to snatch the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Championship.

"We come down here with our heads held high but also, we need to be humble enough to be willing to change and do things differently to make sure we keep up with the competition," Logano said.

He has momentum entering the weekend and Thursday's race seals his role as a contender to win a second Daytona 500.

"It's a nice race to win. It's a nice momentum piece but Sunday is the one that really counts, so we're ready to go. I've got a great car," Logano said.

Logano's championship was considered a big upset in Nascar. He had just two victories before that season finale but if he wins another Daytona 500, his title defense will pass its first major test.