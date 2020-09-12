Big plays in the 4th quarter lift Reserve past Ridge

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve tops Mineral Ridge for the 8th time in a row following their 22-6 win tonight. The two teams combined for 7 turnovers and neither were able to score in the first half of play.
The Blue Devils’ QB Nick Cavoulas threw for 96 yards and a score. David Altiere led the team with 84 yards on the ground, he scored from 80-yards away with under 4 minutes left.
Last year, the Blue Devils shut out Ridge – 41-0 – in week ten.
The Rams’ leading rusher was Shakir Perkins, who gained 137 yards on 24 totes.
Mineral Ridge’s last victory over Reserve came on October 21, 2005 (56-19). That year marked the last trip to the post-season for the Rams.
SCORING CHART
Western Reserve, 22-6
Third Quarter
W – Alex Mayorga, 12-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (W 8-0)
Fourth Quarter
M – Shakir Perkins, 10-yard TD run (W 8-6)
W – Brock Miller, 93-yard kickoff return for TD (W 14-6)
W – David Altiere, 80-yard TD run (W 22-6)
The Rams (1-2) will start a two-game road swing next week which will lead them to McDonald (next week) and then a matchup in North Jackson against Jackson-Milton.
Western Reserve (2-1) is set to face Jackson-Milton at home next week.
Upcoming Schedules
Western Reserve
Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 25 – McDonald
Oct. 2 – at Sebring
Mineral Ridge
Sept. 18 – at McDonald
Sept. 25 – at Jackson-Milton
Oct. 2 – Lowellville