Big plays in the 4th quarter lift Reserve past Ridge

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve tops Mineral Ridge for the 8th time in a row following their 22-6 win tonight. The two teams combined for 7 turnovers and neither were able to score in the first half of play.

The Blue Devils’ QB Nick Cavoulas threw for 96 yards and a score. David Altiere led the team with 84 yards on the ground, he scored from 80-yards away with under 4 minutes left.

Last year, the Blue Devils shut out Ridge – 41-0 – in week ten.

The Rams’ leading rusher was Shakir Perkins, who gained 137 yards on 24 totes.

Mineral Ridge’s last victory over Reserve came on October 21, 2005 (56-19). That year marked the last trip to the post-season for the Rams.

SCORING CHART

Western Reserve, 22-6

Third Quarter

W – Alex Mayorga, 12-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (W 8-0)

Fourth Quarter

M – Shakir Perkins, 10-yard TD run (W 8-6)

W – Brock Miller, 93-yard kickoff return for TD (W 14-6)

W – David Altiere, 80-yard TD run (W 22-6)

The Rams (1-2) will start a two-game road swing next week which will lead them to McDonald (next week) and then a matchup in North Jackson against Jackson-Milton.

Western Reserve (2-1) is set to face Jackson-Milton at home next week.

Upcoming Schedules

Western Reserve

Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 25 – McDonald

Oct. 2 – at Sebring

Mineral Ridge

Sept. 18 – at McDonald

Sept. 25 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 2 – Lowellville