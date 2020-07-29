Big game Leonard: Niles’ QB poised to lead Red Dragons to playoffs for first time since 2012

Senior Zack Leonard leads the Red Dragons into 2020 with their sights set on a conference title and playoff berth

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles football team narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season at 7-3, but optimism is high to break through this season, in large part because of the outstanding play of senior quarterback Zack Leonard.

“He’s the kid — the brighter that light is, the better he’s gonna perform,” said Head Coach Jim Parry. “He’s a tremendous leader, a natural leader.”

Leonard is now a three-year starter, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Over the past two years, he also ran for 15 touchdowns.

He looks a bit bigger this season. Leonard now stands 5’9″, 180 pounds, after putting on 20 pounds of muscle over the past several months during the pandemic.

“I’m really just putting on the weight so I can take more hits and run the ball a little more,” said Leonard. “Hopefully we can spread the ball out a lot and maybe get a couple more carries a game for me this year.”

“He’ll kill you with his feet, and certainly will kill you with his arm, and then really he does a nice job with that run-pass option,” said Parry. “So when you’re pressing a team in that many different ways, he just makes it hard to defend, but it’s not always him making those plays.”

Leonard will once again have plenty of weapons around him in 2020, most notably senior Chase Sudzina, the leading receiver last season. Wideout Alleni Fryer is another one to keep your eye on, along with running back Travis Molnar in the backfield.

Up front, they’ll need to replace four offensive lineman, but it’s a deep group, led by senior Zack Cicero. The Red Dragons are hoping to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2012.

“We definitely have high expectations, especially after last year because that definitely hurt when we barely missed the playoffs, so it’s definitely in all our heads,” said Cicero. “We’re definitely hoping to make it this year, and I think we really can.”

“There’s state championship banners [in this stadium], and it’s been a long time for that,” said Parry. ‘But our focus needs to be of that, regardless of what other people might think.”

“It’s what I’ve been waiting for my entire life, and same with these other seniors,” said Leonard. “So we’re going to make the most of it.”