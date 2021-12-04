Big fourth quarter pushes Ursuline boys past Fitch

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team grabbed their first win of the season on Saturday, topping Austintown-Fitch on the road 58-48.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Ursuline led by just four after the 3rd quarter but outscored the Falcons 18-8 in the final quarter to grab the win.

Terrence Pankey and Jayden Payne each had 15 points to lead Ursuline while Vinny Flauto had 14 and Gino Lucente added 10.

For Fitch, Gianni Maley had a game-high 16 while Deshaun Vaughn had 12.

Ursuline moves to 1-1 on the season.