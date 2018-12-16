Big first quarter paces Western Reserve past Columbiana Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - The Western Reserve girls kept their unbeaten season alive Saturday as the Blue Devils got the best of Columbiana 58-44.

Reserve roared out of the blocks, going on a 23-2 run in the first quarter, and led by 22 at halftime.

Dani Vuletich led the way for the Blue Devils posting a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Alyssa Serensky and Kennedy Miller had 9 points each.

Grace Hammond paced the Clippers with 13 points while Kennedy Fulham added 12.