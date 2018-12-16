Big first quarter paces Western Reserve past Columbiana
The Blue Devils are off to a perfect 7-0 start
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - The Western Reserve girls kept their unbeaten season alive Saturday as the Blue Devils got the best of Columbiana 58-44.
Reserve roared out of the blocks, going on a 23-2 run in the first quarter, and led by 22 at halftime.
Dani Vuletich led the way for the Blue Devils posting a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Alyssa Serensky and Kennedy Miller had 9 points each.
Grace Hammond paced the Clippers with 13 points while Kennedy Fulham added 12.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
