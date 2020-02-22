Big finish for YSU Women in win against Detroit

The Penguins evened up their season record with a 72-66 win over Detroit Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball evened up their season record with a 72-66 win over Detroit Friday night.

The Penguins were led by Chelsea Olson and Ny’Dajah Jackson, who both finished with 13 points each.

Youngstown State finished strong scoring 12 of the last 14 points in the game. McKenah Peters scored 9 of her 11 points in the 4th quarter.

Freshman Maddie Shires connected on 4 three pointers, and finished with 12 points as well.

Detroit’s Sylare Starks drilled 5 three pointers, and tied her career high with 19 points.

Youngstown State improves to (13-13) and will finish up the home portion of their schedule this Sunday against Oakland. The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies tipoff at 1pm at the Beeghly Center.