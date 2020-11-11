Big comeback for Springfield, now on to Division VI Final Four

It will be a moment the Springfield community will never forget

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a big comeback for the Springfield Tigers last weekend. Now, they have to show what they got, again.

It will be a moment the Springfield community, especially senior Lukas Yemma, will never forget.

Down 3 with less than 10 seconds to go in the Regional Final against Norwayne, Yemma became a hero.

“I was crying happy tears, and I didn’t even care. That is the first time that ever happen,” Yemma said.

Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero said the play is called a “boilermaker.”

“The execution was perfect. From the handoff to the pitch to Nick Slike made a big block when he pitched it back to Beau and Lucas was wide open,” Guerriero said.

Yemma said he gave a little bit of jog to so it looked like he was out of the play.

“Beau threw me a good ball. Probably the best feeling I have ever felt in my entire life. I do not think I can recall anything that has ever made me feel that way,” he said.

It is the second year in a row that the Tigers used a trick play in a big game. Last year, a hook and ladder against Glouster Trimble help setup Springfield’s go-ahead touchdown.

Guerriero said it is about his team’s preparation that makes it all possible.

“The focus still of our kids going into that last drive. There wasn’t any doubt, there was all belief. So, our kids’ execution was unbelievable and the focus,” Guerriero said.

“We work really hard on not getting caught in emotions and playing until the end,” said Coleson Kertesz.

Now, the Tigers will look to make the most of their return trip to the Division VI Final Four, hoping to give themselves another chance at a state title.

“We are very hungry. Honestly, we have a group chat, we talk a lot about it and how serious we have to be with everything going on. COVID, you are seeing schools get shut down and everything. We are very hungry, staying safe. We aren’t letting anyone go outside that bubble, and I think that shows the determination we have,” Yemma said.

