Big Ben, Steelers survive Halloween scare, beat Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown pass to Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss, this time on Halloween, as the Pittsburgh Steelers survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half in a 15-10 win over the Browns.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers, who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play.

The Browns had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then dropped two Baker Mayfield passes in the final 6:04.

Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in career starts against Cleveland.