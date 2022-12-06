WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team held Warren Harding to just three points in the third quarter as the Cowboys topped the Raiders 47-36.

The two teams were tied at 23 at the half but Chaney outscored 18-3 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett led the Cowboys with 19 points while Matt Jones added seven on the night.

For Harding, Jacob Lawrence had a team-high 12 points while Ny Coleman added 11.