POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team completed the regular season sweep of rival Poland on Friday, getting a 59-41 win.

The Wildcats led 23-17 at the half but outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in the third quarter to push their lead to double digits.

Poland would cut the deficit back to single digits in the fourth quarter but it wouldn’t be enough in the end.

Nick DelGratta led Struthers with 15 points while Dante Colarossi had 14 and Sal Schaffer added 12 on the night.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had a game-high 19 points while Christian Colosimo added 13.

With the win, Struthers moves to 10-4 while Poland falls to 11-5.