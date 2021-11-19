Big 3rd quarter for Northern Bedford proves to be too much as Reynolds’ season ends

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds’ season comes to an end at 7-5 following their 35-22 playoff loss to Northern Bedford.

The Raiders won the District 10 Class A championship for the second consecutive year just last week over Cochranton (23-0).

After a scoreless first quarter, Jalen Wagner broke off a 61-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing drive, Kainen Brown ran in the tying touchdown at 7 apiece from 6-yards away. However, back came Raiders, Wagner caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Brayden McCloskey to enter the intermission up a touchdown (14-7).

North Bedford outscored Reynolds, 21-0, in the third quarter on a pair of Eion Snider touchdown tosses to Aaron Bowers and a Kainen Brown short score.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Snider sealed the Panthers’ victory with a 14-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Brooks, to post a 21-point advantage (35-21).

With under a minute to play, Gavin Aley crossed the goal line from 2-yards out and with a McCloskey two-point run – the Raiders closed the gap to 35-22.

The Panthers improve to 9-3 as they’ve now won 8 games in a row. Northern Bedford will play against Redbank Valley (11-1) next week in the State Quarterfinals.

