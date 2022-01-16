YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team grabbed a win in their opening game of the MLK Tournament 73-54 over the Academy of Urban Scholars Youngstown.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Hawks started the game off on the right foot, taking an early lead before going behind 18-17 after the first quarter.

But Ursuline would outscore AUSY 25-12 in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead into the half and never looked back.

Terrance Pankey led the Irish with 29 points while Vinny Flauto had 19 and Jayden Payne added 11.

For the Hawks, Jemel Edwards had a team-high 19 while Chris Cunningham had 10.

The Irish improve to 8-5 on the year.