BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team continued their perfect start to the season as they topped Bristol 79-47.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Eagles led 31-26 at the half and outscored the Panthers 48 to 21 to push the lead out of reach.

For Warren JFK, Michael Condoleon had a game-high 28 while Nick Ryan and Jaden Rishel each had 17 points.

Mikey Burbach had a team-high 18 for the Panthers.

With the win, JFK improves to 4-0 on the season while Bristol drops to 4-3.