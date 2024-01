HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland evened its record at 6-6 following its 50-34 win. The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 30-19.

Anthony Chieffo and TJ Douglas led the way with 12 and 10 points respectively. Chris Fenton added 8 points for Howland.

The Tigers will travel to Austintown to take on the Fitch Falcons on Friday.

Poland dropped to 7-3. Cole Fulton (11) and Andrew Todd (10) combined for 21 points,

The Bulldogs will play at Struthers on Friday.