Big 2nd half lifts Grove City over Sharon

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City wins their third game in a row following Saturday afternoon’s 72-58 victory over Sharon. Tied at halftime (32-32), the Eagles outscored Sharon in the second half – 40-26.
Michael Brooks (25) and Luke Hostetler (21) combined for 46 points. Ben Knouse added 16 for Grove City.
The Eagles (4-3) were scheduled to meet Franklin on Tuesday. However, that game has been cancelled due to the Knights’ pause from basketball activities for COVID.
Brett Salsgiver paced Sharon with 19 points. Connor Porterfield and Shawn Hill scored 13 and 11 points respectively.
The Tigers fell to 3-7.