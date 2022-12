POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team had a big 2nd half that lead the Quakers to a 53-40 win Saturday at the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.

The two teams were tied at 19 at halftime but Salem would outscore Poland 34-21 in the second half which proved to be the difference.

Abbie Davidson led the Quakers with 19 points on the night.

With the win, Salem improves to 6-0 while Poland falls to 4-1.