NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles notched a 48-29 home win over Champion. Robert Strickland and Matt Kozak scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Red Dragons attempted 28 free throws, sinking 61% (17-28). Anthony Bubak also added 8 points in the win.

Niles will travel to Leavittsburg to face LaBrae on Tuesday.

Trailing by just one at halftime (19-18), Champion was outscored by 18 in the second half.

Brett Channell connected on a pair of three-point shots to finish his night with 8 points to lead the Golden Flashes.

Next up for Champion will be a contest at home against Warren JFK next Saturday (December 10).