WKBN announces Big 22 winners

The Big 22 banquet honors the season's top 22 high school football players

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN announced its Big 22 winners during a banquet Wednesday night at the Maronite Center.

Springfield’s Beau Brungard was named the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year.

Sharon’s Lane Voytik was named the Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

The Big 22 banquet honors the season’s top 22 high school football players, along with five linemen and coaches of the year.

It’s the 14th year for Big 22, an award with an impressive list of alumni, including players who have earned scholarships to some of the biggest college football programs in the country.

Many of these players have won national championships and been drafted into the NFL.

Big 22 nominees

