YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite award goes out to the Valley’s top linemen each year and is voted on by area head coaches and members of the local sports media.

Watch the video above to see this year’s winners.

Michael Branch – Ursuline

Branch was a nightmare opposing lineman this year with 47 tackles, 19.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. The Ursuline senior also recorded a safety and scored twice with two rushing touchdowns.

Mason Ludwig – East Liverpool

Ludwig stands at 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 285 pounds and is graded out at 95% with 81 pancake blocks this season. He’ll play next year for the University of Toledo.

AJ Murphy – Canfield

Murphy is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 280 pounds and a First Team All-State selection. The Cardinals’ senior graded out over 86% this season while leading Canfield to the Division III State Championship.

Bailey Ryan – South Range

What a senior season for the Raiders’ big man, 96 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, two of which came in the Division V State Championship game.

Patrick Valent – Warren JFK

59 consecutive starts with 19 playoff games over the last four years: that is the resume for Pat Valent. The Eagles senior recorded 37 pancake blocks this season and 5 sacks on defense. He’ll play next year at Rice University.