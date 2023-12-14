YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite award goes out to the Valley’s top linemen of the year and is voted on by area head coaches and members of the local sports media.

Watch the video above to see this year’s winners.

Elijah Carter – Chaney

The Cowboys big man shined on both sides of the ball this season with 16 pancake blocks on offense, 38 tackles on defense, 17 for loss and a school record 19 quarterback sacks.

Santino Cocca – Canfield

The Cardinals senior anchored an offensive line that averaged over 300 yards of offense and 25 points per game this season. Cocca has helped lead Canfield to 21 wins over the last two seasons, and the Division III State Championship last year.

Devonte Ellis – Warren Harding

The Raiders lineman graded out at over 88% on the defensive line this season. Ellis recorded 71 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and 7 sacks

Dallas McCracken – United

At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, McCracken was monster in the middle for United. The Eagles lineman will graduate with a school record 142 career pancake blocks and will continue playing football next year at Youngstown State.

Gus Valentine – South Range

The Raiders big man recorded 61 tackles, 11 for loss with 5 sacks this season. Valentine also piled up 125 pancake blocks and helped lead South Range to 28 wins over the last two seasons, including the Division V State Championship last year.