There were some big numbers thrown around in Week Two of the high school football season, and that's what you'd expect from our Big 22 Contenders.

Another week, another 50 point performance from Lowellville. This time it’s Brady Bunofsky stealing the show. He racked up 194 yards receiving and scored three times in their win over Campbell.

Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski lit it up against Springfield. The Warriors quarterback threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 36-yard strike to Isaiah Jones.

Austintown Fitch defensive end Brian Robinson recorded 9 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against Canton McKinley.

Kennedy Catholic’s Simeir Wade rushed for 196 yards on Saturday and accounted three touchdowns in their loss to Cambridge Springs.

And Big 22 veteran Jalen Wagner had a monster opening night on Friday. The Reynolds senior piled up a staggering 275 yards rushing with four touchdowns on just 8 carries.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Salem’s Jackson Johnson. The Quaker’s senior threw for over 200 yards, rushed for 187 and accounted for five total touchdowns in their big win over Beaver Local in our WKBN Game of the Week.