Week Two contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re just two weeks into of the high school football season, and we’ve already had some record-breaking performances from players across the Valley. We call them Big 22 Contenders.

Watch the video above to see who caught our attentions in Week Two.

We begin with Ursuline. The Irish lit up the scoreboard again last week with DeMarcus McElroy leading the way. The senior tailback racked up 216 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns against Hickory.

Lowellville is also off a great thanks in part to Vinny Ballone. The Rockets’ junior quarterback threw for 286 yards, led the team with 84 yards rushing and accounted for five total touchdowns in their win over Campbell last Friday night.

Salem continues score at will. Senior Blaize Exline caught two touchdown passes and ran for three more in their victory over Beaver Local.

And finally, our Player of the Game from Friday night was Hubbard’s TC Caffey. The Eagles’ senior rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in their big win over Cardinal Mooney in our WKBN Game of the Week.