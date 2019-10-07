WATCH: ‘Steel-ing’ the spotlight: Farrell tailbacks among contenders for Big 22

Watch the video to see players who caught our attention in Week 6 of the high school football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Farrell tailbacks eclipse 100 yards rushing each on just 10 combined carries, Brookfield’s bruising back accounts for five touchdowns and Columbiana’s quarterback has a near-perfect performance.

This year marks the 13th season for the Big 22.

We’ve got players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.