FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell senior quarterback Kabron Smith was named the 2023 WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see Smith surprised with the trophy in his home stadium.

Smith finished his senior season with over 2,100 yards passing and 27 touchdowns, both new single-season school records for the Steelers.

But he owns far more records than that. His 4,673 yards passing and 60 career touchdowns make him the program’s all-time leading passer and scorer.

“Farrell has a big tradition of football here, and it’s like, I’m just one of those guys that did a good job,” said Smith. “I put the work in and I’m just blessed to be here.”

“Kabron Smith in a nutshell?” asked Farrell head coach Amp Pegues. “If you can make a kid that’s so genuine, just a leader, just an overall good kid, Kabron Smith’s name would be there.”

What fans may remember most about Smith, however, is the winning. He helped lead the Steelers to 32 wins and three consecutive District 10 titles. So Big 22 was no surprise. Pennsylvania Player of the Year, however, is something he wasn’t expecting.

“It definitely surprised me,” said Smith. “I’m just very thankful for this moment.”.

“His legacy is top-notch,” added Pegues. “Academically in school, he gets it done. He helps out the younger kids. He’s such a role model. I’m going to stop calling him kid; he’s just a great person overall. And he’s one of those people that you wouldn’t mind having kids look up to and emulate.”