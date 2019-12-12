WATCH: Kellgren, Hofus, Gump accept 5 Blocks of Granite awards

WKBN honored the top five linemen in the area Wednesday at the 14th annual Big 22 awards banquet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The best high school football players in the Valley gathered at The Maronite Center Wednesday for the 14th annual WKBN Big 22 awards banquet.

This award is voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media, honoring the 22 best players from the 56 local teams in our coverage area. WKBN honors the top five linemen in the area as well, tabbed our “5 Blocks of Granite”.

WKBN also crowned the Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Players of the Year. Springfield sophomore QB Beau Brungard took the top honors in Ohio this season, while Sharon’s Lane Voytik won the PA award.

WATCH: WKBN announces Big 22 winners

For a second straight year, the Big 22 awards banquet was featured on a live broadcast on WKBN-27. Watch the video for a segment of the event.





