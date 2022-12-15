TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — Reynolds’ senior running back Jalen Wagner was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see Wagner surprised with the trophy.

“Yeah, it’s unbelievable,” Wagner said. “I’m going to be honest, I never thought I would win Player of the Year for Big 22. It’s just such a hard feat to conquer. I just did not think that I would.”

This fall, he shattered the Raiders’ single-season school record with 2,827 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Wagner was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2021.

In one game this year, he rushed for 394 yards with 8 touchdowns, setting a new county record.

“He’s just an exceptional talent,” Reynolds’ head coach Josh Maul said. “He does things, and I said this at the beginning of the year, Jalen Wagner is the type of kid that does the intangibles that you can’t coach. And that’s just great for our program, our school and our community.”

Wagner ends his high school football career with 5,341 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns, which broke the previous record that stood for 36 years.