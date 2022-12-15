YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.

Watch Sports Team 27 surprise Lowry as he is presented with the trophy.

The Indiana commit has been a member of the WKBN Big 22 since his sophomore season.

“Yeah, it’s huge. I’ve been fortunate to be on Big 22 the past two years,” Lowry said. “I know what it takes to be on the Big 22. It’s a big recognition for the area. There’s a lot of great players and great teams. So, it’s a huge recognition.”

He is coming off the most successful season in Canfield football history, shattering every school record from the quarterback position.

The numbers are staggering. Lowry’s 368 career completions, 4,967 yards passing and 40 touchdown passes are all the most in school history.

“So excited for him that he sees that hard work and dedication pays off,” Canfield head coach Mike Pavlansky said. Being a team-first player pays off. People take notice of that. I couldn’t be more excited for him being honored because this is absolutely a tremendous honor.”

Over the last three years, he’s won a school record 34 games, 11 of which came in the playoffs.

This year, he led the Cardinals to their first State Championship in school history. Lowry also became the first player in Ohio history to lead his team in rushing yards, passing yards and receiving yards in a State Title game.