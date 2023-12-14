NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles senior tailback Antuan Gardner was named the 2023 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.

Watch Sports Team 27 surprise Gardner as he is presented with the trophy in front of family, friends and teammates at his home stadium.

Gardner rewrote the Red Dragons record book this season. His 2,461 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns are both single-season school records.

He will graduate with over 5,000 rushing yards and 65 career touchdowns, which in the 111-year history of the program ranks number one of all time.

“I’ve seen a lot of great players around here. If he’s not number one, he’s on the Mount Rushmore of what’s happened in the history of this school,” said Niles head coach Jim Parry. “111 years of football, a lot of this history is wrapped around this place. You can almost feel it when you walk in here. He’s deserving of that.”

Garner didn’t just pile up stats at Niles, he also won games. The Dragon won seven this year including the program’s first full-season playoff victory in 23 years.

“It means so much to me. Words can’t describe how much of an honor it is to play at Niles,” said Gardner. “It’s a special place in my heart, for sure.”