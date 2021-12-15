YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last 15 years, 11 players from here in the Valley have earned the title of Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year.

For the last two years, it’s been Beau Brungard from Springfield high school.

Watch the video above to see Brungard accept the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year trophy for a third consecutive season.

The numbers are staggering for Brungard. Over the last three years, he’s piled up over 10 thousand total yards and accounted for 143 touchdowns.

He is Springfield’s all-time leading passer, all-time leader rusher, and the Tigers’ all-time scoring leader.

His legacy, however, will be measured in wins. Over the last 3 years, Brungard has played in 42 games and won 38. That includes 13 playoff wins, 3 regional titles and 3 conference championships.

“It really is just a great honor. Just because there are so many great players around the valley and so many that could have just as well gotten this award,” says Brungard. “The last three years it never was I wanted to get a certain amount of stats or touchdowns. It was always just get a win with my teammates. This award isn’t me throwing or running or whatever. It’s my whole team. The past 3 years I have been so fortunate to have great teammates, great linemen. They have helped me out so much. Every way possible.”

“What a great role model he is for our team,” says Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero. “What a great leader, just the way he attacks practice. His enthusiasm. He really is the total package for a kid that’s going to work really hard, work harder than any other kid on our team and makes sure that he sets that example for everybody else.”

“You’ve just gotta give credit to God,” added Brungard. “He’s allowed me to be healthy the last 3 years. And he’s put me with great teammates. I’m just very fortunate to get this.”