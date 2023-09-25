YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There were some epic games and stat-stuffing performances from our WKBN Big 22 Contenders in Week Six.

Watch the video above to see which players caught our attention last week.

Niles is coming off its 4th straight win with running back Antuan Gardner leading the way again this week. He rushed for over 190 yards and scored three times against Beaver Local.

Sharon quarterback Mister Ham put on a show Friday night. The Tigers senior threw for over 140 yards, rushed for over 140, and accounted for all three touchdowns in their win over Wilmington.

It was back-to-back wins for Crestview, thanks in large part, to Max Hawkins. The Rebels junior piled up 196 yards rushing and scored three times against Brookfield.

Our Player of the Game Friday night was Ursuline’s Jack Ericson. The Irish quarterback accounted for three scores, including an incredible 3rd quarter touchdown run, helping Ursuline remain undefeated and earn a big victory over Austintown Fitch in our WKBN Game of the Week.