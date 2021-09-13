Running wild: Week Four contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Five of the high school football season, and we’ve got plenty of players stuffing the stat book through the first four weeks. We call them Big 22 Contenders!

Watch the video above to see the kids that caught our attention last Friday night.

Hubbard’s TC Caffey ran for 193 yards and scored three times in the Eagle’s come from behind win over Poland. Caffey is now over 1,000 yards rushing in just four games!

Michael Palmer ran wild last Friday night as well. The Girard junior tailback rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns in their shootout win over Jefferson.

Springfield’s Beau Brungard had another big game. The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns and picked off pass on defense, helping the Tigers hand Lowellville their first loss of the season.

And finally, our Player of the Game from last Friday night was Ursuline’s DeMarcus McElroy. The Irish tailback piled up a staggering 353 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns in their dramatic win over Austintown Fitch in our WKBN Game of the Week.