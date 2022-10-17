YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine weeks of high school football is in the books and that leaves just one more opportunity for players to make their case for the WKBN Big 22.

Watch the video above to see which players caught our attention last week.

Grove City has won three in a row, thanks in part, to Hunter Hohman. The Eagles’ quarterback accounted for over 200 total yards Friday night, and five total touchdowns in their 38-22 win over Sharpsville.

Warren JFK got a big game from Thomas Easton last week. The Eagles’ sophomore piled up over 250 yards rushing and scored three times against Cleveland Central Catholic.

It was a record-breaking performance in Austintown for DJ Williams. The Falcons’ junior running back became the first player in school history to rush for 300 yards in a single game in their 42-20 victory over Boardman.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Farrell’s Kylon Wilson. The Steelers senior led the team with 120 yards rushing and four total touchdowns, including a 72-yard punt return against Sharon in our WKBN Game of the Week.