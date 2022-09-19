YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are halfway through the high school football regular season and coming off a record-setting weekend for our Big 22 Contenders.

Watch the video above to see a few of the players who caught our attention last week.

Farrell is the highest scoring team in District Ten this year, thanks, in part, to Kylon Wilson. The Steelers’ senior finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns against Greenville on Friday, and scored on defense.

Grove City’s Gavin Lutz had a big game against Sharon. He caught five passes for 144 yards with a touchdown on offense, and another one during a pick-six on defense.

West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Howland, South Range’s Billy Skripac accounted for three touchdowns against Poland and Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski racked up over 360 total yards and accounted for four total touchdowns against Campbell.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Lowellville quarterback Vinny Ballone. The Rockets’ senior threw for a staggering 442 yards against Jackson Milton and tied a state record with nine touchdown passes in our WKBN Game of the Week.