YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are just two weeks left in the high school football regular season, so time is running out for those players hoping to make the WKBN Big 22 this season.

Watch the video above to see a few of the “Contenders” that caught our attention last week.

West Branch has won seven straight with Beau Alazaus lighting up the scoreboard. The Warriors quarterback accounted for five touchdowns against Alliance last Friday.

Farrell remains unbeaten thanks, in part, to Simeir Wade. He caught four passes for 127 yards and two scores against Sharpsville.

Poland’s Cole Fulton piled up 170 yards rushing and scored twice against Girard last Friday night.

The Lakeview Sailors remain undefeated after a big win over Cambridge Springs. Senior Mitchell Tingley led the way with 222 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Lisbon’s Ashton Hinchliffe broke a school record for rushing yards in the first quarter and finished with a staggering 230 yards on the ground, and scored three times in their Spaghetti Bowl victory over Leetonia.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Lowellville’s Michael Ballone. The Rockets quarterback scored three times against Jackson Milton in our WKBN Game of the Week.