YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have reached the midway point of the high school football season and we’ve already seen some epic games and big-time performances from some of the Valley’s best players.

Watch the video above to see the Big 22 Contenders that caught our attention last week.

Niles running back Antuan Gardner rushed for over 150 yards and scored twice in their win over Hubbard last Friday.

Struthers had three players with over 100 yards rushing Friday night. Devin Braham led the way with 174 in their win over Girard.

Beaver Local quarterback Austin Cline scored six times against East Liverpool.

United quarterback Luke Courtney accounted for four touchdowns and broke a school record by kicking a 46-yard field goal against Columbiana. But the Clippers also rewrote the record book, with linebacker Kian Hartley recording 33 tackles in the same game.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Poland’s Danny Nittoli. The Bulldogs senior shined on both offense and defense, helping snap a six-game losing streak to Canfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.