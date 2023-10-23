YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten weeks of high school football is in the books, and for 28 local teams, that means the start of the postseason.

Watch the video above to see which Big 22 Contenders caught our attention last week.

Lowellville clinched a share of the conference title with a win over Springfield last Friday. Rocket’s quarterback Michael Ballone led the way with 196 yards passing, 146 yards rushing and 3 total touchdowns.

West Branch senior Boston Mulinix piled up over 120 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 9 carries against Salem.

Ursuline’s Christian Lynch rushed for 212 yards and scored three times against rival Cardinal Mooney.

Crestview’s Max Hawkins put up 218 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns against LaBrae.

Niles senior Antuan Gardner had a night to remember, with a staggering 325 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns against Girard.

Lisbon quarterback Trevor Siefke broke the single-season passing record with over 320 yards and 5 touchdowns against Wellsville.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Poland’s Dominic Pagano. The Bulldogs’ quarterback accounted for over 200 yards to total offense and 3 touchdowns against Struthers in our WKBN Game of the Week.