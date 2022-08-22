YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a record-breaking start to the season for some of the Valley’s best high school football players. Watch the video above to see some of the early contenders for our WKBN Big 22.

Jackson Milton senior quarterback Alex Schiavi threw seven touchdown passes against Leetonia on Thursday, shattering the previous school record.

Lowellville quarterback Vinny Ballone threw for 296 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 146 with another score in their win over Columbiana.

Austintown Fitch tailback Jamell James ran for 135 yards on Friday in their victory over Foothill. Howland wideout Nick Leasure caught 3 passes for 155 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. South Range senior Shane Lindstrom finished with three receptions for 128 yards and scored twice against Springfield.

Our Player of the Game Friday night was Canfield senior Broc Lowry. The Indiana recruit piled up a staggering 216 yards rushing and scored five times in their big win over West Branch in our WKBN Game of the Week.