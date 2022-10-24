YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football regular season has come to an end, but the race to make the WKBN Big 22 is heating up.

Watch the video above to see which players caught our attention in Week 10.

Austintown Fitch running back Jamell James rushed for over 200 yards and scored five times against Warren Harding Friday night.

Brookfield wideout Isaiah Jones had 200 yards receiving against Champion. The Warriors senior caught five passes, four of which were touchdowns.

West Branch won their third straight league title with Dru DeShields leading the way. The Warriors quarterback threw for over 300 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns in their win over Salem on Saturday.

Reynolds has a new all-time leading rusher. Jalen Wagner racked up 326 yards rushing Friday night and now holds the school record with over 4,500 career yards.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Ursuline’s Christian Lynch. The junior running back piled up 208 yards rushing, while helping the Irish earn a big win over rival Cardinal Mooney in our WKBN Game of the Week.