Hubbard’s record breaking tailback headlines Big 22 contenders for Week One

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio WKBN) – What a start to the high school football season. We had some record-breaking performances right out of the gate and players from around the Valley making an early bid for our WKBN Big 22

Watch the video above to see the kids that caught our attention in Week One.

We begin in Hubbard, where senior running back TC Caffey put on a show. He finished with 33 carries and a staggering 456 yards rushing. That is a new single game school record and ranks 15th all-time in the state of Ohio. Caffey also scored five times, including a 93-yard touchdown run, which is also a new school record.

Ursuline lit up the scoreboard on Thursday night thanks in part to Brady Shannon. The senior quarterback threw for 275 yards, rushed for over 100 and accounted for six total touchdowns in their big win over Bishop Hartley.

Boardman was also a winner in Week One. Sean O’Horo ran for over 200 yards on just 17 carries and scored twice in the win over Cardinal Mooney.

Howland’s Matt Woomer rushed for 207 and helped the Tigers blank their rival Niles on Thursday night.

Salem quarterback Jackson Johnson threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the Quakers win over Crestview.

Our Player of the Game from Thursday night was Canfield’s Broc Lowry. The Cardinals quarterback threw for 150 yards, rushed for 112 and accounted for three touchdowns in their big win over Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Then on Friday night, our Player of the Game was Billy Skripac from South Range. The Raider’s quarterback racked up over 300 total yards, and three touchdowns in their 20-point win over rival Springfield.