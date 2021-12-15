YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Western Pennsylvania, there were some record breaking performances this season, especially at Farrell. The Steelers won 11 games and didn’t punt the ball for the first 6 weeks of the season.

Leading the way for Farrell, was senior running back Anthony Stallworth, who certainly left his mark on the program.

Watch the video above to see us surprise Stallworth with the Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year trophy.

Stallworth is a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22, and he’s coming off another impressive season.

He finished with 2,340 yards rushing and scored 30 touchdowns this year. He averaged a staggering 195 yards rushing per game!

Stallworth finished his high school career with over 54 hundred yards rushing, making him Farrell’s all-time leading rusher. His 68 career touchdowns is also the second most in school history.

“It means a lot (being named Pennsylvania Player of the Year) because Lynn Bowden won it and he’s in the NFL. I’m trying to be like him,” says Stallworth. “I feel like I got a shot now to be honest to be in the NFL. I’m just trying to carry it over to college football. I want my name to be on the record sheets at college too.”

“Hard working kid that just loves the game,” says Farrell head coach Amp Pegues. “A kid that you would never have to worry about him going hard. He puts in the work. And he’s a happy kid. If you know the kid, he just smiles all the time. he just brightens up your day with his smile. He’s just a hard working kid. Overall he gets it done in the classroom. We’ve had some great kids come through. He’s definitely tops in that area. You have a kid that really wants to work and really want to be successful and they put the time and effort in, that’s what you get. You get rewarded with everything that he is getting. And he deserves it all.”