YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a record-breaking weekend for some of our WKBN Big 22 Contenders.

Watch the video above to see which players caught our attention in Week Seven.

Grove City wide receiver Gavin Lutz caught nine passes on Saturday for 95 yards and three touchdowns in their 33-27 win over Greenville.

South Range senior JD Crouse only caught two passes Friday night, but both were for touchdowns spanning 98 total yards in their 55-0 win over Niles.

Reynolds running back Jalen Wagner piled up 175 yards rushing and scored three times against Kennedy Catholic on Saturday.

Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith stole the show this weekend. He had four touchdown passes and 400 yards passing, a new single-game school record for the Steelers.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers. The junior quarterback threw for 221 yards, rushed for 129 and accounted for four total touchdowns in their big win over Sharon in our WKBN Game of the Week.